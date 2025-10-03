Advertisement
Cyber security agency’s new website reveals how many times NZ logons have been leaked - and where

Chris Keall
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
Type your email address into the NCSC's new website and it will tell you how many times your details have been leaked - and from which sites.

“New Zealanders are quite apathetic towards online security with a ‘she’ll be right’ attitude,” says the National Cyber Security Centre’s Mike Jagusch.

The harsh reality is more than 830,000 New Zealanders have experienced some financial loss, he says, quoting his agency’s quarterly survey.

“With the average amount per attack

