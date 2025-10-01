The association has four staff listed on its website, plus fractional chief executive and general manager Liz Foxwell-Canning.

Accounts filed with the Incorporated Societies Register show an operating loss of $22,069 on revenue of $504,567 in its 2025 financial year – down from the prior year’s $592,342 revenue.

Total liabilities were $94,034 and total equity was $89,352.

Audit reviews under way

A note on the accounts, filed on July 31 this year, says: “Audit reviews of 2022, 2023 and audit of 2024 [are] all currently under way.”

Aurora Financials had been appointed to conduct the reviews.

Accounts for 2022, 2023 and 2024 were not available through the Incorporated Societies Register this morning.

The most recently available accounts, for 2021, show revenue of $1.2 million and a net deficit of $39,631.

Needed now more than ever

Word of ITP’s demise spread late yesterday as Wellington man Peter Griffin revealed on his column for its website that it had been axed.

Griffin wrote: “A sad day for the tech industry, at a time when the IT [information technology] workforce is facing unprecedented change and AI [artificial intelligence] is shaking up skills requirements. It’s a very tough time to be running a membership organisation.”

‘Woke’

ITP offered everything from training courses to escrow services to immigration assessments.

Commenting after Griffin’s post, tech industry veteran and former Tuanz CEO Ernie Newman said, “A sad announcement. ITPNZ had its heyday in the days when Paul Matthews led it [Matthews was chief executive between 2008 and 2022]. You knew what it stood for – better careers in IT, better standing for the professionals, more government support (custom, not money) for the sector.

“But since then, it felt like it drifted into non-core ‘woke’ issues and neglected its core ground.”

Other factors in play

Griffin told Tech Insider there were other factors in play.

Younger tech workers were more likely to turn to the likes of Discord for advice, putting membership revenue under pressure.

And Matthews’ successor, Vic MacLennan, had to grapple with an environment where the Government cut funding to various Stem (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and tech programmes, Griffin said.

The last year has also seen the winding-down of NZRise, a lobby group on local IT procurement, other issues between 2011 and 2024, and the end of KiwiSaaS, OMGTech and NanoGirl Labs as Government funding was “reprioritised”.

The 2025 accounts also show a fall in immigration assessment revenue from $49,687 in 2024 to $15,826 and carry a note saying: “Immigration changes mean that immigration assessments continue to decline.”

The landscape has also shifted, with a pandemic-era tech talent squeeze turning into a labour surplus, with IT firm layoffs and a recession.

MacLennan finished her stint as CEO in August last year to travel, with Foxwell-Canning taking over.

The pending liquidation follows cuts to ITP staff, travel and other budgets, a closure notice says.

Foxwell-Canning and various ITP board members have been approached for comment.

Chris Keall is an Auckland-based member of the Herald’s business team. He joined the Herald in 2018 and is the technology editor and a senior business writer.