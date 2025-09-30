Westpac Financial Crime Intelligence Manager Jessica Channing listens and reacts to a scam call an alert customer recorded. Video / Westpac NZ

Impersonation scams swindling people for more money, Netsafe says

Netsafe says reported financial losses from impersonation scams were up last month compared to August.

“Impersonation scams involve scammers pretending to be someone to extract money and information from people close to the victim,” the agency said.

Money lost in this type of scam reported to Netsafe rose from $5000 in August to $19,600 in September.

That amounted to an average of $268 per scam.

The rise in financial damage came despite the number of reported impersonation scams declining.