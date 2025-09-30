Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Impersonation scams swindling people for more money, Netsafe says

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Westpac Financial Crime Intelligence Manager Jessica Channing listens and reacts to a scam call an alert customer recorded. Video / Westpac NZ

Netsafe says reported financial losses from impersonation scams were up last month compared to August.

“Impersonation scams involve scammers pretending to be someone to extract money and information from people close to the victim,” the agency said.

Money lost in this type of scam reported to Netsafe rose from $5000

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save