Impersonation scams swindling people for more money, Netsafe says

Netsafe said this scam type was advantaged by “relationships and trust, or the perception of trust”.
It added: “Depending on who has been impersonated, people might not think twice about following instructions or sending money.”
Netsafe urged people to check any unusual requests received, even if those requests were from a trusted person.
“You should use a second contact method like a phone call or see them in person, especially if they’ve asked you to send money or sensitive information.”
Netsafe also received more reports of account compromise scams, up from 51 in August to 59 in September.
“Account compromise involves scammers accessing other peoples’ online services and information.”
That could include online banking, utilities such as phone and power, and social media accounts.
“Scammers access accounts with the aim of misusing the information they hold or to contact trusted people,” Netsafe said today.
The agency said people should always use unique passwords across different accounts, enable two-factor authentication where possible, and frequently check and update account contact information.
Netsafe said if an account was compromised, people should change passwords and update contact information.
“If they have a customer service line, contact the service that operates the account to let them know,” Netsafe said.
“Share a warning on your social media or contact the people close to you.”
If money was lost, a person should notify their bank or financial services provider.