Home / Business

Tesla full self-drive: Early Kiwi adopters wowed overall, but also suffer some bloopers – including a ‘Mickey Mouse’ moment

Chris Keall
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

FSD was enabled for Kiwi Tesla drivers - or at least those willing to pay a $159/month sub - on September 18. Video / Fiona Bycroft

Tesla has enabled its Full Self-Drive capability – which has been available overseas for years – for drivers in Australia and New Zealand.

People who paid an extra $10,000 (or, now, $11,400) for Full Self-Drive capability (FSD) have had access to the feature since September 18 via an over-the-air software

