Premium
Artificial intelligence: 24-year-old Kiwis raise nearly $10m for AI that automates common tasks

Chris Keall
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Composite co-founders Yang Fan Yun (left) and Shine Wu. The pair - now both 24 – have known each other since they were in Year 11, aged 15, when they met at the Math Olympiad Camp and NZ Debating Championships, where Yang was representing Auckland and Shine was representing Wellington.

A high-flying young Kiwi, now resident in Silicon Valley, has just landed US$5.6 million ($9.6m) for his start-up called Composite – which makes an artificial intelligence-based tool that automates everyday work tasks.

Composite’s new investors, revealed overnight, include a fund run by the Google- and Amazon-backed Anthropic, the maker of

