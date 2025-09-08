Advertisement
Ex-Sharesies managers raise $4.6m for Marloo, their AI assistant for financial advisers

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Marloo cofounders Shakeel Lala (left) and Hardy Michel.

Marloo, the maker of an AI assistant for financial advisers, has raised A$4.2 million ($4.6m) in pre-seed funding – with several prominent Kiwi entrepreneurs in the mix.

Its pitch is that wealth-planning, insurance and mortgage advisers are drowning in paperwork – and that its AI can save them the equivalent

