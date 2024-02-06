Voyager 2023 media awards
Upstock boosts seed funding to $13m, signs Woolworths in deal founder says will boost supermarket competition

Chris Keall
By
6 mins to read
From left: Upstock co-founders Matt Watson, Philip Fierlinger and Duncan Ritchie.

Upstock has raised a further $3.4 million for its wholesale food and beverage platform - and inked a deal with Woolworths its founder says will help small suppliers navigate the cut-throat world of supermarket stocking.

