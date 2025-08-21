Advertisement
AI marketing presentation start-up Aether, cofounded by TikTok NZ boss, raises $4m, signs big clients

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Breaking out of stealth mode (from left): Aether CEO Carsten Gruber, COO Ursula von Keisenberg, strategy and product chief Daniel Alexander-Head and head of customer Rosanna Dedecius.

Carsten Gruber, until recently general manager of TikTok’s New Zealand arm, used Icehouse Ventures’ annual Showcase event to break cover with his new venture: a start-up called Aether that lets you use artificial intelligence to make marketing presentations.

Talking to the Herald ahead of the event, Gruber said Aether (pronounced

