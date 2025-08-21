Advertisement
Updated

Robotaxis: Self-driving start-up Nuro, founded by Kiwi Dave Ferguson, raises US$203m at a US$6b valuation in funding round backed by Uber, Nvidia

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Dave Ferguson, the Kiwi founder of US self-driving car startup called Nuro, pictured during a September 2022 visit to the Herald's office in Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Nuro, a US maker of self-driving car technology founded by New Zealander Dave Ferguson, has raised US$203 million ($346m) in a funding round supported by Uber, plus the world’s most valuable company: AI chip maker Nvidia.

The money was raised at a US$6 billion ($10.2b) valuation - a staggering sum

