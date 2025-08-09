Advertisement
New Tesla owners get refund after Bosplus salesman Bojia Liu misleads them about self-driving capability

Jeremy Wilkinson
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Palmerston North·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The salesman claimed the car could "drive like a robot". Photo / Supplied

A couple has won a refund after their new Tesla failed to “drive like a robot” as the salesman promised it would when he sold it to them.

Jiahui Wang and Yuxuan Li purchased the 2020 Tesla Model 3 for $44,000 earlier this year from Bosplus Ltd in Auckland on

