Auckland’s Mint Innovation secures $18m to recycle EV batteries for Jaguar Land Rover in the UK

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

UK Prime Minister Kier Starmer at a Jaguar Land Rover factory in Birmingham on April, announcing the £2.5 billion “Drive35″ programme to assist a transition to electric cars by 2035 and boost local manufacturing. Auckland firm Mint Innovation and its peers have secured £8.1 million for EV battery recycling under the scheme. Photo / Getty Images

An Auckland company is part of a consortium which has secured nearly $18 million in UK government funding for a pilot in which EV batteries will be recycled for Jaguar Land Rover.

Mint Innovation, along with LiBatt Recycling and Warwick University, has been allocated £8.1m ($17.9m) for a plant in

