West Auckland’s Grinding Gear Games, maker of Path of Exile, reports $105m revenue, CEO leaves for new venture

After his inept play during a livestream on X, formerly Twitter, suspicions were raised that Elon Musk (inset) had been "boosting" his Path of Exile account – that is, hiring a more skilled player to log on and boost his standing. Photos / Grinding Gear Games, Getty Images

One of the biggest players in New Zealand’s video gaming sector has recorded another boom year – and revealed a change of leadership.

West Auckland’s Grinding Gear Games - maker of the multiplayer online fantasy title Path of Exile – has reported revenue of $105.2 million for the year to

