NZ creatives lose followers, revenue as Meta wrongfully suspends social media business accounts

Varsha Anjali
By
Multimedia Journalist, Lifestyle & Viva·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Tech journalist Peter Griffin tells Ryan Bridge that companies like Meta are paying upwards of US$250 million for industry leaders in AI tech.

Jessica Jellick had nearly 4000 people following her business accounts on Facebook and Instagram, which promoted her work as a wedding and family photographer in Whangārei.

“I had many memories and hours’ worth of content that I would spend during the week creating to advertise my business,” Jellick tells the

