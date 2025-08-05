Advertisement
Meta bans 6.8 million WhatsApp accounts linked to scam operations

By Naomi Nix
Washington Post·
3 mins to read

A security expert said in a video accompanying Meta’s blog post that users should pause before responding to messages on internet platforms, noting that scammers often create a fake sense of urgency to get people to respond quickly. Photo / Getty Images

Meta said today that it had banned more than 6.8 million WhatsApp accounts this year linked to scam operations.

A wave of criminal activity on the internet has wrangled billions of dollars out of victims’ savings.

Scam accounts were often linked to criminal centres across Southeast Asia, where

