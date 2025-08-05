A security expert said in a video accompanying Meta’s blog post that users should pause before responding to messages on internet platforms, noting that scammers often create a fake sense of urgency to get people to respond quickly. Photo / Getty Images

Meta said today that it had banned more than 6.8 million WhatsApp accounts this year linked to scam operations.

A wave of criminal activity on the internet has wrangled billions of dollars out of victims’ savings.

Scam accounts were often linked to criminal centres across Southeast Asia, where they run multiple operations at one time, from fraudulent crypto investments to pyramid schemes.

Meta warned users that the operations often ask targets to pay up-front to get promised returns or earnings.

Later, scammers sometimes show their victims how much they have already “earned” before asking them to deposit even more money into the scam, according to the company.