Magic mushrooms have been advertised for sale in locations across the North Island on Facebook Marketplace. Photo / Meta / Facebook Marketplace

A Bay of Plenty man said he made dozens of complaints over several weeks about the listings, but Meta took no action and the ads remained active.

It was only when the Herald contacted Meta on Thursday that a spokeswoman said many listings had been removed and Meta was continuing to review the situation.

“Meta has removed numerous Facebook Marketplace ads promoting the sale of illicit drugs for violating community standards,” the spokeswoman told the Herald.

One ad showed what appeared to be a sheet of LSD tabs. Photo / Meta / Facebook Marketplace

However, by Friday morning, dozens of listings offering mushrooms, gummies and edible psychedelics had resurfaced with links to Telegram accounts offering other class A substances.

Speaking to Michael Morrah on Herald NOW, Goldsmith said it was “outrageous” and he would be contacting Meta.

“As Justice Minister I’ll be asking some tough questions about how this is happening, and what’s going on. This [not preventing illegal drug sales] is something they should be doing better on, and we’ll be making that very clear to them.”

He said it raised questions about whether law changes were needed to make Meta more accountable.

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith says he will be asking Meta some tough questions about listings for class A drugs surfacing on Facebook Marketplace. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Concerns have been raised about tech barons hiding behind a provision in telecommunications legislation called exclusion of liability that protected them from third-party content posted on their platforms.

Goldsmith, who’s also Broadcasting Minister, said making changes in that area had global ramifications.

“In terms of the broader relationship with Meta, and all those big [tech] companies, we do need to put pressure on but also be mindful of the global context.”

Labour MP Willie Jackson says companies like Meta should be made accountable. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Labour’s Willie Jackson was highly critical of the failures exposed by the Herald’s investigation.

Asked on Herald NOW if Meta was running roughshod over the rules and didn’t care, he agreed.

“Absolutely, it’s an indictment on them,” he said.

“This is just an absolute disgrace. It shows the arrogance of these companies that they can get away with this.”

Jackson said companies like Meta should be made accountable, rules should be imposed and he accused Goldsmith of “not doing anything”.

“Look at the billions they’re taking out of this country, and [they have] no regard at all.”

Some of the magic mushrooms that have appeared for sale in New Zealand on Facebook Marketplace. Photo / Meta / Facebook Marketplace

Meta’s spokeswoman said the company enforces its policies, including a prohibition against the promotion or sale of illegal drugs, through a combination of reports from users, human review and artificial intelligence.

She said the company recently updated its community standards to prevent precursor chemicals that could be used to make drugs from being sold. She also said any violation involving the sale of drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine or heroin, will result in accounts being disabled.

However, Massey University public health researcher Dr Robin van der Sanden didn’t think targeting sellers of illegal drugs was a priority for Meta.

She said the company was “walking this tight rope” between doing enough to stave off the regulators but not being so restrictive that it loses users to other platforms.

“So that does kind of undermine their willingness to prioritise tackling things like illegal activity on the platform because their priority really is the money-making aspect of it,” she said.

Facebook reported making $7.59 million in New Zealand last year, which was down from profits in previous years.

