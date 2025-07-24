New Zealand drug dealers have been openly advertising the sale of class A drugs on Facebook Marketplace amid claims its US owner Meta has failed to act on requests from users to remove the illegal listings.
It was only after the Herald made inquiries about why ads marketing thesale of drugs like magic mushrooms were so prolific that Meta removed the listings and initiated a review.
The New Zealand Drug Foundation says it’s ironic considering its own Health New Zealand-funded drug safety ads are regularly flagged by Meta as problematic.
In a single day, the Herald found 56 different ads for psychedelic mushrooms – a class A controlled drug – being promoted for sale all over the North Island, including Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Wellington and the Tasman district.
The Herald also saw ads for cannabis and what appeared to be LSD.
The publicly accessible ads, most of which show images of vacuum-packed plastic bags of dried mushrooms or mushroom caps packaged inside chocolate bar wrappers, invite users to connect with the seller on the encrypted messaging app Telegram where a “full menu” of products is supplied.
One full menu seen by the Herald offered the advertised psychedelics, as well as many other drugs like cocaine, MDMA, LSD, and ketamine.
A Bay of Plenty man who asked to remain anonymous told the Herald he made “hundreds” of reports to Meta notifying them of suspect accounts over several weeks.
Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, was unable to say why the listings were only taken down when the Herald made inquiries.
The tech company said it enforces its policies - including a prohibition against the promotion or sale of illegal drugs - through a combination of reports from users, human review and artificial intelligence.
It’s not clear what happened following the reports filed by the Herald’s source, or if a human or robot reviewed the complaints.
A Meta spokesperson said “numerous” offending ads had now been deleted.
“Meta has removed numerous Facebook Marketplace ads promoting the sale of illicit drugs for violating our Community Standards. We will continue to proactively detect and enforce against these types of listings,” a spokeswoman said.
Meta has also recently updated its community standards to prevent precursor chemicals that could be used to make drugs being sold and said any violation involving the sale of drugs including fentanyl, cocaine or heroin, will result in accounts being disabled.
