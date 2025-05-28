Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Technology

Facebook NZ says profit and revenue down as it sends $159 million to Ireland, pays $831k in tax

John Weekes
By
Online Business Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Facebook New Zealand has released its result for the year to December 31, 2024. Photo / Nikolas Kokovlis, AFP

Facebook New Zealand has released its result for the year to December 31, 2024. Photo / Nikolas Kokovlis, AFP

Facebook New Zealand’s profit and revenue declined last year compared to 2023, according to its latest annual report.

But Facebook NZ paid related party Meta Platforms Ireland $159.4 million for advertising, up from $157.4m the year before last.

Facebook NZ said it paid $831,000 in tax.

The company mostly

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Technology

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Technology