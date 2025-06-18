Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Meet the one psychiatrist approved to prescribe magic mushrooms in New Zealand

David Fisher
By
Senior writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Associate Health Minister David Seymour announcing Melatonin will be available at pharmacies. Video / Mark Mitchell

One single psychiatrist has been approved today to prescribe psilocybin or “magic mushrooms” for treatment-resistant depression.

That psychiatrist is professor Cameron Lacey, who welcomed the approval as an opportunity to provide treatment that can change people’s lives.

“People who have experienced psilocybin often talk about it being one of the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand