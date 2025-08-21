Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Kiwi users face Facebook, Instagram bans in Meta’s AI enforcement crackdown

By Lucy Xia
RNZ·
5 mins to read

Auckland dancer Assryia Brady and others had their Instagram accounts suspended over false accusations by Meta. Photo / Supplied

Auckland dancer Assryia Brady and others had their Instagram accounts suspended over false accusations by Meta. Photo / Supplied

By Lucy Xia of RNZ

A dancer, a dumpling restaurant owner and a makeup artist are among New Zealanders whose Instagram and Facebook accounts have been suspended, as thousands globally call for Meta to be held accountable for what they say are wrongful bans based on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save