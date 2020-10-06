Accenture has bought NZ-based consulting firm Zag in the multi-national's first major deal since the Covid outbreak began.

Neither side put a price tag on the deal, but the AFR put it at A$45 million ($46.4m).

Zag (previously called Soltius) has around 200 staff across offices in Auckland, Wellington, Sydney and Melbourne and specialises in enterprise resource planning (ERP) software made by SAP and Amazon Web Services.

The deal roughly doubles Accenture's local staff.

The largest shareholder in Zag, founded in 1996, was long-time chief executive Nick Mulcahy with a 15 per cent stake.

Mulcahy and three other Zag executives will join Accenture as managing directors under the deal.

Zag's customers include Ballance, the NZ Defence Force, Rayonier, Chorus, the Department of Conservation and Auckland Council.

Accenture's local projects include a lead role in Inland Revenue's multi-billion-dollar upgrade.

"Zag has grown from an idea to a thriving business that has helped over 100 organisations to become stronger, safer and more prosperous through the best possible use of technology, tailored to their specifications," Mulcahy said.

Scott Hahn, Accenture's technology lead for Australia and New Zealand, said, "Zag's experience in delivering cloud and SAP solutions for a wide range of complex businesses will be pivotal to the expansion of Accenture's local technology offerings."