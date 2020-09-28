New Zealand

It was an eventful day on the NZX with large moves from index stocks in both directions balancing out. Synlait Milk reported a weak result, while a2 Milk posted a poor trading outlook. On the upside, gentailers jumped on positive comments from the Prime Minister.

Synlait & A2 Milk tumble after a pair of negative announcements

a2 Milk fell 9.8 per cent following a weak 2021 financial year outlook driven by a greater than expected contraction in daigou sales due to lockdown restrictions in Victoria, as well as the flow-on impacts from pantry de-stocking.

a2 noted that this impact should prove temporary and is believed to be a single channel issue as they continue to see strong underlying consumer demand in China. Group revenue is expected to be $725-$775 million for first half of the 2021 financial year, and a significant recovery is expected in the second half as guidance for the full year lies between $1.8-$1.9 billion.

Meanwhile, Synlait Milk declined 7.4 per cent on its 2020 full year result, following a poor 2021 outlook. Consumer packaged infant formula sales volumes are to be similar to 2020, with lower demand in the first half due to higher than normal stock levels in the system, in line with comments from a2 Milk.

The only positive commentary of note was Synlait being in the process of finalising a long-term supply agreement with a new multi-national customer for packaged products, which is expected to have a positive impact on earnings from the 2023 financial year.

Government commitment to Tiwai causes gentailers to rally

On the other hand, the country's largest electricity companies had a strong day as Mercury (+7.4 per cent), Meridian (+6.6 per cent), Contact (+6.1 per cent), Genesis (+2.8 per cent) and Trustpower (+2.3 per cent) all lifted after Prime Minister Ardern announced that if re-elected, her government will negotiate a three to five year delay in the closure of Tiwai point. This further indicates that any outcome of discussions with owners of Tiwai, Rio Tinto, will come post-election.

International

As the Vix, a measure of expected volatility, ticked higher, stocks regained some of their losses. Investors, buoyed by provision of liquidity from the Federal Reserve and forecasting incoming fiscal stimulus, assessed that last week's sell off was over-zealous.

US Markets:

The SPX500 was up 1.4 per cent at time of writing. All peer indices were up and there was evidence of a rotation into value stocks – while the SPX Midcap 400 was up 2.4 per cent and the Dow Jones up 1.8 per cent, the Nasdaq rose comparatively less, up just 1.0 per cent.

All sectors were up with the beaten-up Financials sector up 2.9 per cent at the top of the board. The energy sector followed closely, up 2.6 per cent. Healthcare was the worst performing sector, but still rose 0.8 per cent.

Oil explorer and producer Devon energy was the best performer in the index, up 11.6 per cent on news of a merger with WPX. The US$2.6 billion deal will create economies of scale and accelerate growth for what is now one of the world's largest oil companies. WPX was up 16.0 per cent on the news.

Air Travel exposed stocks Boeing and Delta Air Lines were respectively up 7.2 per cent and 5.9 per cent, indicating investors may be becoming more positive around the possibility of a wider reopening.

Asian markets:

The Shanghai Index was down 0.1 per cent, the Shenzhen index was down 0.4 per cent and the Nikkei 225 was up 1.3 per cent.

The Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party has set the 26th-29th of October as the date for its next planning session. The politburo will develop the latest Five-year plan which will likely reflect leader Xi's prioritisation of domestic consumption and innovation to minimise the economic shock of isolation from the US.

Commodities:

At time of writing, Gold was up 0.7 per cent, trading at US$1873.3 per ounce. WTI Crude was down 0.8 per cent, trading at US$39.6 per barrel. The ten-year treasury yield was down to 0.66 per cent.

Australia

The ASX 200 traded within a tight margin today erasing an initial 40-point decline to finish the day down just 12 points or 0.2 per cent, despite almost 1.5 stocks rising for each decline.

Travel sector stocks were the best performers on the day after the New Zealand government announced that a trans-tasman bubble could be accomplished within weeks. On the other hand, dual-listed a2 Milk pushed the index downwards, declining 11.4 per cent.

Australia's treasurers will be awaiting this week's announcement of Chinese economic data with Australia set to announce their largest budget deficit in history. Despite relations with China at their worst ever levels, there is no doubt that Australia are hoping for continued support from increased demand for their Resources and Energy sectors.

This comes following forecasts that the Resources sector may decrease close to A$40 billion over the next two years.

Corporate Travel Management will launch a A$400 million equity raising to fund an acquisition of a similar business in North America. The company remains in a trading halt while they plan their underwritten pro rata accelerated entitlement offer. Corporate Travel Management has been able to ride the Covid-19 wave better than most travel companies, maintaining 97 per cent of corporate travel clients, while also preserving zero net debt.

US investment bank Morgan Stanley have valued cosmetics retailer Adore Beauty between A$651 million to A$870 million ahead of their IPO bookbuild on Thursday. At this range, the price will equate to 4.1to 5.5 times its 2020 revenue of A$158 million.

Coming up today

In the US, eight companies will report earnings tonight, including Micron technologies. Additionally, the Case-Shiller house price index will be released, along with consumer confidence data and the Advance trade in goods data.

Air New Zealand will also be hosting their AGM. There is plenty to comment on given the recent news on a potential trans-Tasman bubble with certain states in Australia, combined with initiation of the draw-down of the government loan.

• For more information on the latest market moves, get in touch with Jarden.

