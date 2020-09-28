The latest iteration of the iPhone operating system will help clean up the chaos on your phone homepage.

The overdue introduction of a new range widgets means it will be easier than ever to arrange your phone's home screen in a way that suits your life.

Apple's artificial intelligence will also operate as your personal digital Marie Kondo, stepping up to neaten the ever-growing catalogue of apps on your phone.

READ MORE:

• Apple unveils iOS 14, revealing the biggest changes coming to your iPhone this year

• Apple iOS 14 surprise release brings Widgets, shocks developers

• Apple makes its latest iPhone & iPad software available for public testing - the goodies you'll find

• How Apple is warning you when an app is using your camera or microphone

Advertisement

What's more is that the change will also introduce "Smart Stack" widgets, which will figure out what apps you use the most and try to show you the right one depending on what time of day it is.

This could essentially save you swiping through numerous pages of apps before landing on the one you actually want.

Another change borrowed is the introduction of the app library, which works similar to the Android app drawer.

It organises your apps into different categories: Facebook and TikTok will go into a social folder for instance, while streaming apps like Netflix and Binge automatically go into Entertainment.

The ones you use most will also be given priority.

Apple's new widgets will neaten up your homepage. Photo / Getty Images

While Apple is often praised for its innovation, the company has taken a more cautious approach toward introducing these changes - many of which are already available on Android.

One area where Android has long been dominant over its competitor is when it comes to navigation technology.

Despite repeated efforts, Apple simply hasn't been able to deliver something as good as Google Maps.

Advertisement

However, the company promises that the latest iteration could be the one to finally challenge the supremacy of its Android-powered arch-rival.

One way it's planning to do this is through the power of translation.

The updated app will use the Apple Neural Engine introduced from iPhone 8 onwards to recognise, transcribe and translate text so you can communicate with people when you don't speak the same language.

Whether this is enough to pull users into its online labyrinth is yet to be seen.

The iOS 14 is compatible with:

• iPhone 11

• iPhone 11 Pro

• iPhone 11 Pro Max

• iPhone XS iPhone XS Max

• iPhone XR

• iPhone X

• iPhone 8

• iPhone 8 Plus

• iPhone 7

• iPhone 7 Plus

• iPhone 6s

• iPhone 6s Plus

• iPhone SE (1st generation)

• iPhone SE (2nd generation)

• iPod touch (7th generation)