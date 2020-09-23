Qantas is selling 1000 Qantas 747 galley carts stocked with a range of items from champagne and Australian red and white wine to snacks and pyjamas.

The bar carts are from the airline's recently retired Jumbo aircraft before they were flown to the Californian desert.

It is selling a small number of full bar carts for $A1474 ($1592) and half bar carts for $A974.

Qantas executive manager of product and service, Phil Capps, said the airline wanted to offer up a unique opportunity for enthusiasts to own a physical piece of the 747 legacy, particularly at a time when travel was out of reach for many.

Advertisement

"There has been huge demand for Qantas 747 memorabilia and frequent flyers have expressed keen interest to convert the bespoke inflight trolley into everything from lamp stands to storage units,'' he said.

The cart come with operating instructions.

The aluminium carts come with full instructions on how to operate them.

Like other airlines hit by the pandemic Qantas has grounded much of its fleet and doesn't expect to start restoring international routes until later next year.

To make some money last week it launched a ''flight to nowhere'' for Australians around the country.

''The fact they come fully stocked with some of Qantas' most popular on-board service items will hopefully inspire some high-flying fun at home."

Qantas operated various incarnations of the 747 "Queen of the Skies" for almost 50 years before retiring the jumbo jet six months early as part of its response to the Covid-19 crisis.

The pre-loved carts served Qantas and customers well during their world travels from London and Los Angeles to Singapore and Santiago, with each one averaging around 2000 flights.

''While we no longer have use for them, they still have life in them, especially for those with an appreciation for aviation collectables and an eye for design,'' said Capps.

Advertisement

The 747 half bar cart features:

•A Qantas 747 half bar cart

•40 mini bottles white wine and 40 mini bottles of red wine & 1 bottle of Champagne from the Business class cellar

•2 Qantas Business Class amenity kit

• 1 Sheridan throw made exclusively for Qantas First Class

• 2 Qantas Business Class sleeper suits

Sadly for New Zealanders, delivery is to metro locations in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth only.