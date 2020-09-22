Battery prices are dropping faster than expected. Analysts are moving up projections of when an electric vehicle won't need government incentives to be cheaper than a gasoline model.

An electric Volkswagen ID.3 for the same

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

The race to build a better battery

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Everyone is trying to catch Tesla

It's not just about the batteries

A charger on every corner would help