Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Technology

Spark confirms outsourcing deal with Nokia: The number of jobs that will be lost

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Spark has confirmed a deal to outsource jobs to its mobile network partner Nokia.

Spark has confirmed a deal to outsource jobs to its mobile network partner Nokia.

In an NZX filing this morning, Spark has confirmed a deal to outsource jobs to its mobile network partner Nokia - a move first reported by the Herald on Friday.

Separately, it confirmed the net reduction of roles in the changeover.

“An important part of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Technology

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Technology