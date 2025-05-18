Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Health Minister Simeon Brown at East Care Urgent Care Clinic in Botany for the pre-budget announcement. Photo / Dean Purcell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Health Minister Simeon Brown at East Care Urgent Care Clinic in Botany for the pre-budget announcement. Photo / Dean Purcell

Kiwis living in rural and remote communities will benefit from a funding boost to urgent and after-hours healthcare services, Associate Health Minister Matt Doocey says.

In a pre-Budget announcement on Sunday afternoon, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Health Minister Simeon Brown detailed new 24/7 urgent care services in Counties Manukau, Tauranga, Whangārei, Palmerston North and Dunedin and new daytime urgent care services in Lower Hutt, Invercargill, and Timaru — among other investments.

Doocey said access to healthcare was one of the biggest concerns for people living in rural and remote communities.

“Our Government is committed to ensuring all New Zealanders can get the care they need, when they need it – no matter where they live.