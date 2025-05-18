- Hamilton police are investigating a homicide after a crash killed a 30-year-old woman in Melville.
- Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Neilson is seeking a witness in pink who assisted at the scene.
- Police urge anyone with information to contact them via 105 or Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.
Hamilton police are hoping to reach a woman wearing pink clothing who assisted at the scene of a fatal crash last week that is now being investigated as a homicide.
An investigation was launched after a car crashed into a power pole in the suburb of Melville last Thursday morning, May 15, on the corner of Ōhaupō Rd and Kahikitea Drive.
A 30-year-old woman died following the crash.