Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Hamilton crash, homicide investigation: Police appeal for more information, seek witness in pink

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Budget to provide $164 million towards urgent care services and New Zealand correspondence school Te Kura continues to see enrolments rise. Video / NZ Herald
  • Hamilton police are investigating a homicide after a crash killed a 30-year-old woman in Melville.
  • Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Neilson is seeking a witness in pink who assisted at the scene.
  • Police urge anyone with information to contact them via 105 or Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Hamilton police are hoping to reach a woman wearing pink clothing who assisted at the scene of a fatal crash last week that is now being investigated as a homicide.

An investigation was launched after a car crashed into a power pole in the suburb of Melville last Thursday morning, May 15, on the corner of Ōhaupō Rd and Kahikitea Drive.

A 30-year-old woman died following the crash.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Neilson said today police were continuing to seek witnesses.

“In particular, we would like to speak to a female wearing pink who assisted at the scene,” he said.

“Police have received a steady flow of information from the public, but are keen to speak with those who may have witnessed the incident, or any prior interactions between the offending gold ute and the woman who died.”

Neilson asked anyone with information to report it by calling 105 or going online to 105.police.govt.nz and referring file number 250515/6763. Anonymous reports can be offered to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

A homicide investigation was launched after a car crashed into a power pole in the suburb of Melville last Thursday morning. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer
A homicide investigation was launched after a car crashed into a power pole in the suburb of Melville last Thursday morning. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand