Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Neilson said today police were continuing to seek witnesses.

“In particular, we would like to speak to a female wearing pink who assisted at the scene,” he said.

“Police have received a steady flow of information from the public, but are keen to speak with those who may have witnessed the incident, or any prior interactions between the offending gold ute and the woman who died.”

Neilson asked anyone with information to report it by calling 105 or going online to 105.police.govt.nz and referring file number 250515/6763. Anonymous reports can be offered to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.