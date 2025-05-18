Live updates of the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

Third round recap

Ryan Fox will need to produce something special in the final round of the PGA Championship to claim a maiden major title after a mixed third round at Quail Hollow today.

Fox sits in a share of 18th, eight shots off US leader Scottie Scheffler, following a one-over-par 72 which featured five birdies and six bogeys.

The Kiwi made a strong start to his day in tough, windy conditions with three birdies and a bogey in his first eight holes. At one point he had an eagle putt to join the leaders at the seventh hole before eventually making a birdie to sit in a share of fourth.

But five bogeys and two birdies on the final 10 holes saw Fox drift down the leaderboard and outside the top 10.

World number one Scheffler leads by three shots at 11-under as he looks to add to his two Masters titles after a 65, the best of the day.

At one point, Scheffler shared the lead with fellow major winners Jon Rahm (six-under) and Bryson DeChambeau (five-under) but they both dropped shots late in their rounds while Scheffler finished with an eagle and three birdies in his last five holes.

Swede Alex Noren is second following a superb five-under 66, with Americans J.T. Poston and Davis Riley a shot back in third. Overnight leader Jhonattan Vegas, Si Woo Kim of Korea, Matthieu Pavon and Rahm are all at six-under.