US President Donald Trump has announced his intention to nominate New Zealander Chris Liddell to the position of Secretary General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the White House said in a statement.

Liddell currently serves as assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for policy co-ordination at the White House.

He previously served as assistant to the president and director of strategic initiatives.

"As the Secretary General of the OECD, Liddell will draw upon decades of executive-level experience in the public and private sector to lead the OECD as it navigates post-Covid challenges," the White House said.

Before joining the Trump Administration, Liddell served as vice chairman and chief financial officer at General Motors, chief financial officer and senior vice president of Microsoft Corporation, and chief financial officer of International Paper (IP).

In New Zealand, Liddell headed up the then IP-controlled Carter Holt Harvey.

Liddell, dual citizen of the United States and New Zealand, holds a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Auckland and a Master of Philosophy from Oxford University.

Angel Gurría is current OECD secretary general, and is in his third five-year mandate, having been appointed in June 2006.

Founded in 1961, the OECD is a global organisation with 37 member states that works to promote policies that will improve the economic and social wellbeing of people around the world.