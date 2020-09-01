New Zealand

Property investment company Asset Plus Limited rose 10.6 per cent after it announced an independent valuer portfolio revaluation to $153.4 million, from $142.1m in March – lifting NTA to $0.63 per share.

A couple of pre-announced deals were announced as completed; Contact confirmed it has completed the 100 per cent acquisition of Simply Energy as announced last month - which was not much of a surprise, and ANZ finally completed its sale of UDC Finance to Shinsei after three years of attempts.

Air New Zealand's exited c-suite execs Nicholas Judd and John Whittaker selling most/all of their shares in the company directly after their trading blackout was lifted (because of FY20 results being released). The former sold all 84,022 shares in the company for $117.6k, and the latter sold 217,000 shares for $299.5k.



Fonterra's Global Dairy Update highlighted increased production in NZ and Australia compared to the same months last season, as well as exports rebounding off increased demand for whole milk powder, whey and fluid milk products in China. It's 2020/21 forecast of $5.90 - $6.90 for the Farmgate milk price was maintained.



QEX Logistics drops

NZX-listed QEX logistics, a cross-border logistics company that specialises in export of NZ products to China, dropped by 10 per cent after releasing a negative trading update.

The company advised revenue has been down by 30.7 per cent to $12.4m since April, compared to the same months last year which raked in $17.9m. QEX suggested that two major reasons have caused the drop.

First, border closures have reduced the activity of Daigou channels, a cross-border export system in which an individual or syndicate in countries around the world such as New Zealand buy goods locally on behalf of their clients in China.

Second, QEX has received comments that consumers in China are preferring to purchase foreign products from local online stores or from bonded warehouses, as opposed to from directly overseas. Allegedly, this is due to fears that imported goods may create spread of Covid-19. On the positive side, QEX already has a bonded warehouse operating in China, so is able to create more sales through this channel.

Overall, despite improving margins on the company's logistics sub-business, the reduced revenue has resulted in a net loss of -$930,000 this financial year to date. This figure compares to the -$450,000 deficit in the same months last year.

International

The Chinese markets recovered yesterday's losses after the Caixin PMI revealed China's factory activity, bolstered by new export orders, has expanded at its fastest rate in August, for nearly a decade. The Shanghai and Shenzhen indices added 0.4 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively. In the US, tech stocks continue to soar with many believing the Federal Reserve will flood the market with cash in the coming weeks.

At the time of writing, the Dow Jones (+0.4 per cent), S&P 500 (+0.5 per cent) and Nasdaq (+1.3 per cent) were all up. Materials (+1.9 per cent) and technology (+1.7 per cent) leading the indices up while health (-1.3 per cent) and utilities (-1.4 per cent) lagged the market.

Greg Jensen CIO of Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund, believes the US needs another relief bill of between US$1.3trillion and 1.7t for the economy to continue to progress. He also stated that direct channels into the economy such as more stimulus checks, will provide a better outcome then attempts to prevent negative events from occurring.

Zoom Inc (+40 per cent) propels the Nasdaq higher, soaring past all analyst estimates. This has sent the stock from US$299 on Monday morning to a high of US$475, settling at US$454. Earnings per share came in at US$0.92 compared to the expected US$0.45, and revenue got a massive beat of US$663.5m compared to expectations of US$500m. Revenue grew 355 per cent on an annualised basis with an 81 per cent increase in subscriptions. Active users averaged 148.4 million for the quarter, which is a substantial increase of 4700 per cent year on year, demonstrating how much this company has grown due to Covid-19.

Tesla (-4.4 per cent) announced it is planning to sell up to US$5 billion in new stock to take advantage of the unprecedented run in its share price. Tesla is looking to use an "at the market" offering where they can sell shares directly to market through a broker-dealer at current prices and over time. This differs significantly to typical offerings, usually in one fixed offering at a discount.

Walmart is up more than 7.2 per cent on the announcement that it will launch their own membership service, Walmart +, this month. Some of the features include free delivery and discounts of up to 5 cents a gallon on fuel.

Commodities

WTI Oil bounced back from yesterday's losses up 0.5 per cent to US$42.80 per barrel. Gold remains flat around the US$1975 mark erasing earlier losses from excessive demand into the US dollar. The US 10-year treasury yield erases last week's gains down another 2 basis points to 0.67 per cent.

Australia

The ASX 200 finished the day down 1.8 per cent. At its worst, the index was down 2.5 per cent, however, buying after the initial sell-off offset some of the losses.

All sectors were down today. Consumer non-cyclicals and industrials were the worst sectors on the day, falling, 2.6 and 2.5 per cent, respectively. All peer indices also declined. Notably, losses decreased as the average market cap of peer index constituents decreased. The ASX 20 was the worst performer, down 1.9 per cent, while the ASX small ordinaries index was the best relative performing index, only dropping 1.4 per cent.

The best individual performer was oil and gas company Cooper Energy, rising 6.1 per cent. The company released its result on Friday, disclosing a loss for the year of A$6.6m. This underperformed analyst consensus expectations and the stock accordingly sold off. Today's rebound may indicate that investors are looking through present losses, anticipating the 105% revenue growth consensus is forecasting for the next financial year.

Gold and silver were up in overnight markets, continuing to trade up during the day. It is unsurprising that many mining companies performed well on the day. Gold miners Resolute Mining (+3.2 per cent), Silver Lake Resources (+2.8 per cent), Saracen Mineral Holdings (+1.7 per cent) and Regis Resources (+1.7 per cent) all outperformed the market. Over the past two trading days, ten companies have completed or announced capital raisings to fund gold exploration. Funds raised since April to enable gold exploration are now approaching A$1.9b.

The worst individual performer on the index was buy now, pay later company Afterpay, down 8 per cent. Other names in the BNPL were also dragged along in Afterpay's wake. Splitit (-7.3 per cent), Quickfee (-7.4 per cent), Zipco (-12.8 per cent), Openpay (-7.2 per cent), Sezzle (-14.7 per cent) and Flexigroup (-6.2 per cent). The sector was under pressure because of announcements from giant PayPal set to unveil plans to launch a competing product in the US.

Upcoming events:

QV House Price data is out today.

Australia

Second quarter GDP statistics are released today.

International

One of America's favourite cybersecurity company Crowdstrike will report earnings after market close tomorrow, with investors pushing the price up 12.5 per cent today, likely due to anticipated earnings growth above analyst expectations.

Economic data out tomorrow includes Factory Orders and ADP employment report.



