New Zealand

The NZX 50 ended down 0.8 per cent yesterday, a result of continued falls from heavyweights a2 Milk (-2.1 per cent) and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (-2.6 per cent) for the second day in a row. Meanwhile, Hallensteins (+8.0 per cent) and Cannasouth (+11.3 per cent) continued to rally, the latter now trading up by 41.1 per cent since the start of the week.

Reporting season continued with Auckland International Airport reporting revenue at $567 million which, although -23.7 per cent lower than last year, was roughly priced in with consensus estimate of $570 million. The stock price remained steady, rising by just under 1 per cent.

Australasian healthcare, wholesaler and distributor of healthcare products EBOS Group highlighted a solid year-on-year increase in revenue of 26.5 per cent to $8.8 billion, as well as growing profit and ebitda by 18.0 and 13.4 per cent, respectively. However, investors seemed to have expected a positive result already - the stock recorded a gain of 0.9 per cent.

The story was similar with Genesis, as ebitdaf of $356m was in line with consensus of $359m - albeit at the bottom end of prior guidance. However, the stock price rose by 1.8 per cent - analysts had potentially feared the risk of a higher reduction in ebitdaf, given the dry climate led to lower generation at the company's hydro plants. Guidance of $395m to $415m was provided for 2021.

SKC announced it expects 2020 earnings to be at the upper end of previous guidance, upgrading and narrowing pro forma profit expectations from $52m-$67m to $65m-$67m. Increased earnings will be as a result of higher-than-expected insurance proceeds from the ICC fire last year, although this is partially offset by a $161m non-cash impairment of Adelaide Casino's book value, previously alluded to on June 17.

International

Chinese markets followed global markets downwards overnight, possibly reacting to the cautious stance from the FED's minutes yesterday and Australia's decision to block the Mengniu's milk brand deal. The Shanghai index lowered 1.3 per cent, and the Shenzhen index declined 1.2 per cent.

The US markets feared better and at the time of writing were all positive, despite initial unemployment numbers rising above 1 million and the Philly Fed index faltering, down 7 points. The Dow Jones was up 0.2 per cent, and the S&P 500 added 0.3 per cent.

The Nasdaq was the outperformer of the indices, rising 1.1 per cent. Real estate (+1.2 per cent), communications (+1.2 per cent) and technology (+1.4 per cent) carried the indices higher.

Economic data out today, started to signal a possible slowdown in recovery, which may have an effect in the coming weeks if poor data gains momentum.

Alibaba posted strong results that topped earnings and revenues estimates. The earnings per share beat expectations by US$0.14, coming in at US$2.10 per share. Revenue also climbed 34 per cent to US$21.76b. Active users on various platforms rose 2 per cent to 742m, and mobile monthly active users were up 3 per cent to 874m. Despite the positive outcome, at the time of writing, the stock had erased pre-market gains to be down -1.5 per cent. Possibly, even though beating market expectations, investors wanted more conviction of growth numbers: compared to Amazon and JD.com, Alibaba's numbers from Covid-19 were not as impressive.

Nvidia's data centre outperforms their gaming business for the first time. The overall business posted better-than-expected figures with earnings per share of US$2.18, adjusted, compared to consensus of US$1.97.

Revenue of US$3.87b also bettered consensus numbers of US$3.65b. Data centre revenue increased 167 per cent on the same quarter last year to US$1.75b, demonstrating the transition of strategy from the prior year. At the time of writing, the share price had risen 0.6 per cent to US$490 per share.

Two milestones today, Apple's market cap has once again gone past US$2 trillion dollars and Tesla surpassed US$2000 per share for the first time, noting the company is doing a 5-1 stock split on August 28.

Commodities

WTI Oil is slightly lower today, down 0.72 per cent to US$42.60 per barrel. Gold (-0.7 per cent) continues its decline, with US currency being heavily bought again today. The US 10-year treasury yield also continues to fall, faltering below 0.65 per cent.

Australia

The ASX200 ended the day down -0.8 per cent. Industrials and consumer cyclicals were the only sectors that advanced on the day, rising 1.2 and 0.3 per cent, respectively.

Energy and healthcare were the worst performing sectors, falling 3.2 and 2.3 per cent, respectively.

International education facilitator IDP Education was the best performer on the day, jumping 28.5 per cent. Buy now, pay later company, and investor darling, Afterpay rose 6.8 per cent. Webjet was the worst performer on the day, dipping -12.5 per cent. Intellectual property service provider IPH dropped 9.9 per cent.

On a day when the rest of the index was down, small ordinaries and midcaps outperformed.

IDP: why the bounce?

Revenue was down 2 per cent year-on-year at AU$587 million. This was a relatively good result for a period in which international learning has been hit by Covid-19, exceeding analyst consensus expectations by 7.3 per cent. This was driven by an increase in student placement of 3 per cent. Ebit was A$107.8m, up 11 per cent year-on-year. Ebit outperformed analyst expectations by a significant 59 per cent.

The result was underpinned by disciplined cost-cutting measures. Second half operating costs overall fell 28 per cent (half-on-half), causing operating costs to fall 1.8 per cent year-on-year.

Investors may also have reacted positively to IDP's swift adoption of technology to cope with Covid-19 challenges. During the period, 60,000 students attended 660 virtual events. This developed capacity will stand IDP in good stead going forward.