The NZ index closed down with falls in a2 Milk (-5.4 per cent), Kiwi Property Group (-3.9 per cent) and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (-2.2 per cent) outweighing gains by Mercury (+3.2 per cent) and smaller cap stocks such as Serko (+7.7 per cent), Seeka (+6.8 per cent), and, the star of the day, Hallensteins & Glassons Group (+21 per cent).

Fletcher Building fell slightly after it confirmed a $196 million loss, which it had indicated in an earlier note. The company also noted that it has cut $13m in expenses by handing out no cash bonuses this year, although share bonuses were still issued.

A2 Milk reported full year revenue of $1.73 billion, an impressive 33 per cent growth from last year. However, the stock price dropped by 5.4 per cent with the result soft compared to market expectations.

Michael Hill also dipped after reporting full-year profit down to $3.1m, 81 per cent less than last year. Covid-related store closures had hurt sales significantly, and total group sales were down to A$492.1 million (-13.6 per cent).

The news was not all bad for retail stocks, however. Hallensteins and Glassons Group surged 21 per cent after providing a strong trading update to the market. They reported unaudited flat revenue of $287.8m for the 12 months ended August 1.

Although the company was not unscathed by the lockdowns, an 81 per cent growth in online sales meant that total sales from February through to July were only down 6.2 per cent.

The company expects full-year profit to be in the range of $27.2m to $27.8m, which is slightly lower than last year (-5.1 per cent).

Kiwifruit exporter Seeka rose by 6.8 per cent after its half-year result highlighted ebitda lifting by 9.1 per cent to $30.4m.

The rise in ebitda was achieved despite the company having a $5.3m impact from Covid-19 and receiving no wage subsidy benefit from the government. Full-year net profit before tax guidance was provided at $9m to $12m before tax, compared to the $9.9m achieved last year.

In other news, another price inquiry was launched by the NZX; this time into medical cannabis specialist Cannasouth, after its stock price climbed more than 30 per cent since the start of the week with no apparent explanation.

International

Chinese markets dipped over night after news appeared that US President Donald Trump had cancelled last week's trade meeting, which lead to the Shanghai index lowering 1.25 per cent and Shenzhen also dropping 2.1 per cent. US markets continued powering forward notching more highs throughout the day, however, the Fed minutes revealed concerns about the economic outlook amid the pandemic, sending all markets into the red.

At the time of writing the Dow Jones was down 0.1 per cent, S&P500 was down 0.3 per cent and Nasdaq had dipped the most, down 0.4 per cent. The very modest gains were led by a flat financials (+0.02 per cent), and the losses were led by real estate (-2.0 per cent).

Governors say that the Fed faces a major challenge in making its new inflation strategy.

With the pandemic still causing havoc on the economy, many believe that the traditional 2 per cent target may need to be raised to 3-4 per cent or enact a softer policy. However, they must weigh this up with how the public may react: key is concern for hysteria around "out-of-control" inflation.

Apple hit a record high of US$468 and was officially the first US company to hit the US$2 trillion market cap - the second company in the world, after Saudi Aramco hit the milestone late in 2018. However, after the Fed announcement Apple slightly retreated to US$464 and now sits just below the US$2 trillion mark.

Target crushed market expectations leading the price of the stock to soar more than 12 per cent. The adjusted earnings per share was more than double expectations, at US$3.38 vs US$1.62. Revenue was also US$3 billion above expectations, coming in at US$23b. The company saw impressive 24 per cent same store growth, while digital sales rocketed 195 per cent.

Commodities

WTI Oil moved between the red and green all day and, at the time of writing, oil had dipped 0.2 per cent, to be just under US$43 per barrel. News out overnight highlighted that inventories were down 1.632 million barrels and gasoline demand over the past four weeks was down 10 per cent from a year ago. Gold (-3.0 per cent) took a large hit after the US currency was heavily bought. The gold price retreated to levels below US$1950 per ounce. The US 10-year treasury yield on the back of this news increased slightly to 0.68 per cent.

Australia

The ASX200 ended the day up 0.7 per cent. Tech and healthcare were the most impressive sectors on the day, lifting 5.7 and 3.2 per cent, respectively. Basic materials and consumer non-cyclicals underperformed, falling 1.0 and 0.5 per cent, respectively.

SaaS logistics company WiseTech was the clear winner on the day, up 33.9 per cent. Early childhood educator G8 Education followed suit with a gain of 12.2 per cent. Regis mining was the worst performer on the day, down 17.5 per cent. Treasury wines (-8.5 per cent) repeated yesterday's performance as investors continue to process the dumping allegations made against it.

WiseTech: Why the bounce?

WiseTech rallied 33.9 per cent after yesterday's FY20 earnings announcement. Reported net profit was up 197 per cent to AU$160.8m. However, this includes an accounting gain of $111m.

Underlying net profit, which ignores the accounting gain and adds an increase in depreciation and amortisation, was flat year-on-year. Npbta (profit before tax, amortisation, contingent consideration interest unwind and fair value changes to contingent consideration) rose 3 per cent to AU$64.6m.

Ebitda, (AU$126.7m) also came in at the top end of the company's guidance range and was up 17 per cent. The company announced that, having acquired the necessary resources, they will be switching focus from acquisitions to optimisation.

Upcoming events

Earnings season for the NZX is set to continue with Auckland Airport, Genesis and Ebos expecting to release full year results later today.

At present, Auckland Airport consensus estimate is for profit to come in at $168m, a decline from the $267m in 2019. However, these estimates vary wildly, with estimates between $92m and $204m.

Genesis may also be an interesting stock to watch given its competitors Mercury and Contact have already reported their results. Although Genesis was less affected by the Tiwai closure than some of its counterparts, its stock price is still down by 6.6 per cent since the beginning of the year.

Consensus estimate is for revenue to come in at $2.6 billion, with ebitda of $359 million.

Australia

Companies due to report today include: ASX, Audinate Group, Charter Hall Group, Coca-Cola Amatil, Domain Holdings, Here, There and everywhere, Ingenia Communities, IRESS, Medibank Private, Mirvac Group, Origin Energy, Orora, Perpetual, Qantas, Santos, Smartgroup Corp, Sonic Healthcare, South32, Star Entertainment, Tassal Group, Wesfarmers.

International

Weekly jobless claims are out tomorrow including initial and continuous claims. Furthermore, the Philly Fed Index is out which may highlight economic issues in an important state for the country. Expectations are that the Index is likely to be weaker than last month.

Alibaba will present quarterly earnings before market open tomorrow morning, with earnings per share expected to be US$1.98.

