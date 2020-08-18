Fletcher Building won't pay a dividend after all divisional revenue and operating earnings fell in the last year and although Australia is the company's biggest earner, its performance was also well down.

Last year, the business paid 23 cents a share dividend but the company says it won't pay any for the latest year: "In line with the company's dividend policy, the board has not declared a final dividend for FY20," it said.

Australia contributed $2.8 billion gross revenue in the past year, down on last year's $3.02b.

The business confirmed the $196m net loss after tax for the year to June 30, 2020, and in a divisional performance summary, showed how important its operations across the Tasman are to producing revenue.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Covid crunch: Fletcher Building drops annual result bombshell, flags $196m loss

• Fletcher Building turnaround: last year's $190m loss becomes $164m profit

• Fletcher Building net profit drops by $7m to $82m 'in line with expectations'

• Premium - Analysts examine what Covid-19 means for Fletcher Building: full result out tomorrow

It cited good momentum in Laminex and insulation but a poor second half for its Tradelink and Stramit businesses with fewer larger projects in Australia. Rocla and Iplex lost about $15m, again because of fewer larger projects. Operating earnings from Australia fell from $77m to just $33m.

Fletcher chief executive Ross Taylor. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The New Zealand-based distribution division, which includes the PlaceMakers national retail network, was the second-biggest revenue generator making $1.4b (previously $1.5b). Ebit from that division also fell from $167m to $87m.

Third-largest is construction earning $1.3b revenue (previously $1.7m) and recording an Ebit loss of $47m compared to last year's $51m.

Building products earned $1.1b ($1.3b) with Ebit of $87m ($167m) and concrete $740m ($802m) with ebit of $74m ($89m).

Full-year revenue for Fletcher fell from $8.3b to $7.3b. Ebit across the whole group fell from $549m to $160m and last year's $246m profit was turned into the $196m loss.

But in some good news, Fletcher's residential division is the second largest house-builder in New Zealand, the company said. Its work is being boosted by Government support and Kiwis returning from overseas to buy places.

A results presentation released with today's annual result cited returning residents, low interest rates and Government stimulus as supportive for its house-building work.

Advertisement

Chief executive Ross Taylor - New Zealand's highest paid chief executive of a listed business earning an annual $5.3m - faces a month in quarantine from next month to early next year.

He told a media briefing he would return to Sydney "where we have 5000 people - you can get quite disconnected" in late September, spending a fortnight quarantining there. Then, he plans to return to Auckland just after Christmas after seeing his family in Australia and acknowledged a further fortnight in quarantine was mandatory.

Taylor has already completed a fortnight quarantine in late June/early July in the three-star ibis Rotorua Hotel, marking off his days with a red X on a wall chart and working long hours.

Taylor and other chiefs took 30 per cent pay cuts, reducing his remuneration by $300,000 - half in the 2020 year and half in the 2021 year.

On the lack of a dividend, Taylor said that was a board decision "and we've got a stated policy and thay reference that and that's that we pay 50 to 75 per cent of our net after-tax profit with a reference point back to cash flow".

Last week, Fletcher said it would make the loss due to the effect the pandemic has taken on the business.

Advertisement

Taylor updated the market ahead of today's full-year result to June 30, 2020.

He cited three factors which would reduce operating earnings by $150m:

• Half the losses are due to reduced productivities from key legacy projects "significantly disrupted" by Covid-19;

• 20 per cent due to issues from "a handful of historically completed" projects;

• 30 per cent due to "a prudent risk provision" across the portfolio of legacy work.

"The result, which remains subject to final audit sign-off and approval by the board, is expected to be a net earnings loss for the year ended 30 June 2020 of $196m, due predominantly to the impacts of Covid-19," the company's statement said.