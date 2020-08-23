One of the last remaining vacant beachfront sections in Mount Maunganui has sold.

The beachfront lot on a vacant, subdivided 1583sq m block at 313 Oceanbeach Rd has sold, which real estate agents believe to be one of the last available.

The section was sold in July last year to TYBI Limited who subdivided the land into four lots to onsell. Three of the four lots have since sold, including the one on the beachfront.

Bayleys Mount Maunganui agents Janelle and Kay Ganley have marketed the four lots since they went on the market in June 2019.

Janelle Ganley said the beachfront lot, the lot behind the beachfront lot and the roadside lot had all sold.

The asking price for Lot 4 on the beachfront was $2.7 million. The final sale price could not be disclosed due to privacy reasons.

"There has been a lot of inquiry and interest from families and a mix of Auckland and local buyers," she said.

Ganley said she knew of only one other vacant site that was not for sale.

Advertisement

Bayleys Mount Maunganui agent Janelle Ganley. Photo / Andrew Warner

Simon Anderson, managing director of Realty Group which operates Eves and Bayleys, said the interest for this site was not surprising given how unique it was.

"It comes down to that desirability of the area. Most of the sales are for existing property but some people want to build their own home and this gives them the rare opportunity to be able to do that and in Mount Maunganui."

Bayleys Mount Maunganui agent Kay Ganley. Photo / Supplied

READ MORE:

• Eight-year-old boy snaps up investment property at auction in southwest Sydney

• OneRoof property report: Tauranga's hotspots revealed

• Property report: Tauranga's most affordable suburbs revealed

• Northland property values: Kaipara bucking the trend on property front

Tauranga City Council environmental planning manager Daniel Smith said there were 139 vacant lots left in Mount Maunganui, based on existing vacant lots with a rating valuation.

Council's manager of transaction services Jim Taylor said the sections ranged in size from 216sq m to 2623sq m.

Taylor said there was one vacant section on Marine Pde and 31 sections on both sides of Oceanbeach Rd.

OneRoof editor Owen Vaughan said Oceanbeach Rd has been in hot demand among property hunters, with some of the houses fetching premium prices.

"While the majority of houses on the street are apartments or units the ones buyers really show their wallets for are large beachfront sections, those are gold dust," he said.

Advertisement

"Everyone wants to be down by the beach."

Real Estate Institute of New Zealand chief executive Bindi Norwell said in the past year there had only been a handful of sections for sale on Oceanbeach Rd.

"With a median price for sections around the $1m mark, this just shows how popular Mount Maunganui continues to be."

Norwell said now Lot 4 at 313 Oceanbeach Rd had been sold, she believed property on the same street would be "even more tightly held than before".

"While technically this might be the end-of-an-era in terms of building a dream beachfront property at the Mount, the reality is there is still plenty of opportunity for buyers to remodel existing properties to not only add value but to create a property that suits them, and their family's holiday needs for years to come."

Meanwhile, another beachfront property on Oceanbeach Rd has been placed on the market for the first time in 70 years.

The property, which now has a CV of more than $5.2m, was originally bought for £200 by local siblings John and Phil Bateman in the late 1940s.

Marketed by Bayleys Mount Maunganui agent Sharon Hall, the 1548sq m site at 223 Oceanbeach Rd is one of the last remaining houses with frontage to both Oceanbeach Rd and Mount Maunganui beach.