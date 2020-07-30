Keeping you up to date with the latest market moves, in association with Investment firm Jarden

New Zealand

NZX Market Wrap:

Tech stocks had a good day with ikeGPS up 14.3 per cent after its

Mainfreight summarises excellent performance

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Recovery for EROAD

Overnight

Covid-19 hits US GDP numbers

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Mastercard challenged by Covid-19 headwinds

Commodities

Australia

Upcoming events