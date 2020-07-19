New Zealand government agencies are launching an international campaign to keep this country in hearts and minds around the world, even though borders are shut.

They say it is essential to remain as prominent as possible in key markets or New Zealand's tourism appeal and its image in the world could be set back years.

The "Messages from New Zealand" campaign is a first-ever inter-agency collaboration and will promote the country as a great place to live, buy products from, invest in, and visit - when the time is right.

A series of videos filmed with ''every day and notable Kiwis'' showcase the nation's identity and perspective about what's important to them.

Tourism New Zealand, the Ministry for Primary Industries, NZ Story and NZ Trade and Enterprise are funding the campaign. The tourism agency is contributing $10 million and the other agencies between $1m and $3m each.

Tourism NZ's chief executive Stephen England-Hall said the campaign was aimed at making sure the country ''retains a share of voice and therefore a share of wallet and appeal'' among global consumers at a time when they can't travel here.

''There are many ways consumers can choose to experience New Zealand, through our export products including New Zealand's world-class food and beverage as well as digital content and experiences," he said.

Tourism NZ was working hard to encourage Kiwis to get out and try something new to support domestic travel and our tourism sector.

''At the same time, it's equally important that we continue to build preference for New Zealand's brand offshore to support exports today as well as drive our economic recovery when borders do reopen."

In marketing speak, New Zealand needs to avoid ''going dark'' or not being present in overseas markets, said England-Hall. The campaign would target six key markets, Australia, the United States, Britain, China, Singapore and Japan.

Brands that ''go dark'' can start to fade from relevance for consumers after three months and it could take three years to recover.

''If you go dark for 12 months it could take five years to recover that share of voice,'' he said.

The campaign would not leverage off New Zealand's largely Covid-free status.

''We would steer clear from any direct messaging about our Covid status because it's a fragile thing.''

It could be counter-productive in markets that were suffering badly as a result of the pandemic.

Agencies will give those in key markets a taste of New Zealand - virtually. Photo / Supplied

''What we will elevate in our content is our care for people and place - Tiaki,'' he said.

MPI director general Ray Smith said New Zealand has a global reputation for producing some of the world's finest food and beverage.

"We're proud to export most of the food and beverage we produce, so consumers around the world don't need to wait to visit our shores to enjoy a special piece of New Zealand."

The campaign is going to run for six to nine months.

England-Hall said that if border positions change more marketing investment would shift into tourism conversion activity and less into the broader brand campaign.