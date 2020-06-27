Retail in Auckland's city centre has taken a financial hit due to Covid-19. They have had to battle lockdown, fewer people working and studying in the CBD and a drop in numbers of visitors from overseas. But what if this is the new normal?

The Herald explores how retailers can adjust to life with fewer physical shoppers and whether the country now has just too many shops.

Auckland CBD retailers say trade in the city has been picking up slowly as workers trickle back to work in downtown offices. But they're picking profit margins to remain low as students study from home

