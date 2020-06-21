A New Zealand firm that handles private jets says it is getting inquiries daily for its service but flights in and out of the country are limited by border restrictions.

Around the world, the prospect of planes and airports with passengers who may be carrying Covid-19 is encouraging more wealthy individuals and corporates to look at using private planes - although deepening global recession may affect demand in the long term.

Air Center One has bases in Auckland and Queenstown and says domestic operations are recovering after the strict lockdown rules which prevented nearly all movements.

READ MORE:

• Premium - Why Singapore Airlines is back with passenger flights as airlines slowly spool up

• American Airlines passenger booted off two flights for refusing to wear mask

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Singapore Airlines crew 'kept like prisoners' during NZ layover

• Coronavirus could leave major airlines 'bankrupt by May', expert warns

Although there was demand, international services were extremely restricted, chief executive Robin Leach said.

"We have seen an increase in inquiry for private jet flying as people realise the security of this mode of travel following the Covid-19 issues."

International arrivals have been limited to air ambulance, Medevac and repatriation flights arriving with crew only to pick up foreign nationals.

Leach said his company had consistently pointed out to authorities that the bubbles private jet clientele operate in provided a secure, safe environment with little or no threat to New Zealand.

Advertisement

"The fact of the matter is that private jet flying presents an extremely low-risk factor to both travellers and the country they operate to."

Those travelling on airlines were exposed to hundreds of other people from many different environments.

"On an almost daily basis we are receiving inquiries as to whether a private jet can arrive with passengers and crew who have taken all necessary personal protective health measures and completed Covid-19 testing."

There were operational constraints on flights to New Zealand as some airports were closed to all traffic, even for refuelling.

Leach said in the past, private jet travel was the first to recover from recessions and market upheavals. Airlines would take more time to recover and could support private jet operators.

"Until Air New Zealand is able to fill its premium seats it will not return to profitability. If airline loadings remain restricted, the cost differential between airline and private jet flying narrows considerably."

The pandemic gave New Zealand the chance to rethink tourism if people could get over the "politics of envy", he said.

"One thing good that will come out of the Covid-19 issue is that New Zealand has a chance to reassess the mass, low-cost tourist market that placed an increasing strain on our resources. The premium traveller market is where our tourism sector needs to refocus in the aftermath of Covid-19."

Advertisement

Two thirds of the global airline fleet was grounded at times during the pandemic. Photo / AP

London-based private jet broker Colibri Aircraft estimates there are as many as 680 fewer person-to-person touch points flying privately when compared to commercial flights, potentially reducing the chances of catching Covid-19.

Colibri Aircraft managing director Oliver Stone said the crisis has had a devastating impact on both commercial and private aviation. He also says when the recovery comes, it could be private aviation which bounces back first.

"Thousands of commercial flights have been cancelled and many may not return when the skies open again because they will be unprofitable to run."

Price disparity between first-class flight tickets and flying privately is set to fall as commercial airlines will be under pressure to increase the cost of flying per passenger as they reduce their load factors to help with social distancing.

He said that with their duty of care to staff, more corporates would be inclined to offer their senior executives who fly first class the option of flying privately.

Although airlines are restoring services, it will be years before they get back to pre-Covid levels.

"Airlines have cancelled thousands of routes as a result of the coronavirus, making it harder or impossible to reach certain destinations via the airlines, and the time spent to board a commercial flight could increase dramatically as new health measures are introduced at airports and by airlines – a costly experience for business travellers."