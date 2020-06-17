Australian retail chain 99 Bikes has acquired national bike chain Bike Barn.

As part of the new ownership, half of the Bike Barn store network will close and the five that remain open will be rebranded and renamed 99 Bikes.

Bike Barn stores in Takapuna, Manukau, Te Aro, Homebase and Hornby will remain open and rebrand to 99 Bikes, Bike Barn locations in New Lynn, Putaruru, Wellington and Timaru will close.

Bike Barn's last day of trading will be June 28.

The company will be under new ownership from July 1 and the five rebranded stores will reopen on July 3.

99 Bikes operates more than 50 retail stores across Australia.

In a note to its email subscribers, Bike Barn advised of the change in ownership.

The retailer said 99 Bikes would honour valid warranty claims for goods sold by Bike Barn prior to the takeover and any gift cards in the name of Bike Barn would be redeemable at 99 Bike stores.

"The 99 Bikes vision is to be the most approachable bike store and the team are excited to continue bringing the joys of riding to our customers, delivering the very best advice to Kiwi cyclists and keeping up the strong relationship that Bike Barn has built over the last 27 years," the company said in the email update.

"99 Bikes NZ will commence trading at five locations for Friday, June 3."

99 Bikes operates on a $5 membership model, offering discounts to members that are part of its "club".

Bike Barn said: "On behalf of all of us at Bike Barn we would like to sincerely thank you for your support and patronage and are pleased to leave you in the safe hands of 99 Bikes NZ to deliver a great customer experience into the future."

99 Bikes has been contacted for further comment.