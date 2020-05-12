Countdown supermarkets across the country will be returning to regular opening hours and will lift product limits when the country moves to alert level 2.

From Thursday, March 14, Countdown stores will return to some sort of normality but customers will notice some of the same restrictions in place that they saw in level 3.

In a statement, the company said it will continue to ensure physical distancing and strict hygiene measures.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Long queues at supermarkets ahead of Good Friday closures

• Covid 19 coronavirus: See the best time to avoid queues at your local supermarket

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Auckland nurse abused during supermarket trip

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Reusable bags to stay in the car, supermarkets say

Advertisement

Alert level 2: Retail, malls, cafes, restaurants, cinema and other public spaces can reopen this Thursday. Schools will reopen on May 18 and bars on May 21.

There will still be a limit on the number of customers allowed in stores at any one time and customers will be encouraged to shop alone when possible.

Foodstuff - which owns New World, Pak'nSave, Four Square, Gilmour's and Trent's - said it will also continue with the same safety protocols it had in place during alert level 4 and 3 at its stores.

It will continue to maintain the heightened cleaning protocols, perspex protection screens and physical distancing.

Numbers in-store will continue to be managed to ensure both staff and customer safety.

Meanwhile, popular services like fresh flowers and Lotto will also be back in Countdown stores.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

Some closed stores will be re-opening in alert level 2 including Countdown's Albert St Metro (Auckland), Cable Car Lane (Wellington) and Northwest (Auckland) stores.

Countdown Moorhouse (Christchurch) will re-open on Monday May 18.

Advertisement

Level 2 changes also mean the priority shopping hour for emergency workers and medical personnel will no longer be needed.

General manager of health and safety Kiri Hannifin said the business is looking forward to welcoming customers back to their regular routines while still making sure that safe shopping is a priority for both Countdown's team and customers.

"Kiwis should be very proud of the incredible job we have done in getting New Zealand to level 2, but we absolutely must remain vigilant when it comes to physical distancing to help prevent the spread of Covid-19," she said.

"While we all have more freedom, we also have responsibility to help maintain physical distancing from other shoppers and our team members when you're shopping in Countdown stores.

"This may mean from time to time you may need to queue. We thank Kiwis in advance for their patience and for working with us to maintain a safe environment."