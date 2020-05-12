Bunnings to shut seven NZ stores, 145 staff affected

National retailer Bunnings is proposing to close stores in Ashburton, Hornby, Hastings, Cambridge, Rangiora, Te Awamutu and Putaruru with 145 staff affected.
The Australian-headquartered business today issued a statement which says following a network review and "the challenges of the recent trading environment", it has told staff of its proposal to close the stores.
Jacqui Coombes, Bunnings NZ director said: "Our absolute priority is the welfare of the 145 affected team members.
"This news is understandably upsetting and we will be working closely with our team during the consultation period to discuss their individual circumstances, including redeployment to other stores if possible.
"Despite the incredible efforts of our teams, the challenges at these stores have been exacerbated as a result of the Covid-19 environment and unfortunately these stores are no longer a viable part of our store network."