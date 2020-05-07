COMMENT

Moves to relax rules on domestic leisure travel will be lapped up by the industry and while too late for some businesses are a beacon for many operators.

When New Zealand does move to level 2 (and a decision is due on Monday) Kiwis will be able to move around the country. International visitors are still banned but the announcement means the $23 billion a year domestic tourist industry can kick into life.

The big health wins on stubbing out Covid-19 means this big concession on the rules devised six weeks ago which then stated non-essential inter-regional travel would remain banned under level 2.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is bang-on when she says travel done sensibly is not in itself unsafe; it's what you do when you get to your destination that counts.

The announcement today is an acknowledgement of the pain tourism is suffering and comes after growing frustration came close to boiling over. It felt the impact of coronavirus first and has been hit the deepest - revenue for an export sector that vied with dairy as our biggest earner reduced to zero income in the space of weeks.

The part of the industry catering to the lucrative China market started feeling it in January and by the end of March the whole sector had been walloped.

Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment numbers out today show Queenstown and surrounds suffered a 37 per cent plunge in tourism spending in March compared to a year ago. The big fall in international visitors was taking effect then but that only included a few days of level 4 lockdown and domestic spending. Figures for April will be horrendous.

Up to 85 per cent of hotels are in hibernation and operators are spending huge sums to protect their $10 billion worth of assets.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa has been increasingly active in pushing the Government for a relaxation of rules.

A survey in which 570 tourism businesses responded showed the number of full-time staff halved in April from the normal level of 27,635.

Just under 80 per cent of respondents are taking major steps to adapt their businesses to the changed operating environment, including one third of businesses (33 per cent) indicating they are going into hibernation for the foreseeable future. Just on 40 per cent are sharply reducing business size and capacity, and 21 per cent are scrambling for capital in order to survive.

And TIA chief executive Chris Roberts wants more. Along with extending the wage subsidy scheme for the tourism industry, it suggests the Government makes some urgent decisions on investing the $45m available in the International Visitor Levy fund, considers targeted loans or grants to cover rent and lease payments, and discusses ''sensible'' tax and rating relief.

Chris Roberts, Chief Executive of Tourism Aotearoa. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Aviation, accommodation, hospitality, retail, and most recreation and tourism activities can be operated safely under Level 2, with provisions for social distancing and contact tracing.

Air New Zealand has been looking hard at what schedule changes it will make now leisure travel is back. It will be cautious. In the past few weeks the number of no-shows - passengers who have booked and paid but elected not to travel - has been running at high levels.

This shows that in spite of the improving health picture people are still worried about travelling and transport and tourism operators will have to work hard to overcome that. Leisure travel is highly discretionary and for the thousands of New Zealanders who have lost jobs, seen their income shrink or have lost economic confidence a holiday is at the bottom of the list.

They may travel but at least in the first instance, it may just be a road trip for a much-needed catch up with friends and relatives.

New Zealand is full of wonderful attractions that haven't been marketed towards Kiwis. Operators will adapt what they sell and they will need to look hard at what they charge. A greater push towards locals is coming with Tourism NZ changing its focus from selling this country overseas to selling here.

That campaign is still being developed so in the meantime operators and the industry needs to get out and sell themselves. There's a $23 billion a year domestic tourism prize to share, today's announcement gives the beaten up - but not broken - industry some hope.