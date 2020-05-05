Car and campervan rental company Jucy is said to have called in professional services firm PwC to help shore up its financial position, according to the Australian Financial Review.

The tourism business has a fleet of 4000 vehicles which operate across New Zealand, Australia and the US.

It also operates two cruise boats in Milford Sound and accommodation in Auckland, Christchurch and Queenstown through its Jucy Snooze business.

The AFR's Street Talk column said it was understood that the company had sought help from PwC to help shore up its financial position and survival.

Advertisement

Options to do that could include assessing a potential capital injection.

Jucy was started in Auckland in 2001 and is owned by the Alpe family.

Last year the National Business Review reported the family was worth $150 million and that it was believed the Jucy business had annual turnover of $50 million.

But like all tourism business, it is likely to have been hit hard by the Covid-19 coronavirus and the lockdown.

A search of the Ministry of Social Development website shows a number of Jucy companies have received the employer wage subsidy.

Jucy Group received $380,968 for 55 employees, Jucy Snooze got $359,791 for 54 employees, Jucy by Design was paid out $105,444 for 15 staff and Jucy Rentals NZ was paid $806,767 for 120 staff.

Jucy was also hit recently by the theft of around 100 of its vehicles.

Yesterday Police said 85 of the vehicles had been found mainly at addresses in South Auckland.

Advertisement

Twenty-nine arrests have been made in relation to the burglary.

Of those, 14 people were prosecuted.