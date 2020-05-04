Police say that only a small number of the more than 100 stolen Juicy rental vehicles have yet to be found.

Eighty-five of the unmarked cars have been located scattered across Auckland, with the majority found at south Auckland addresses.

Some of the stolen vehicles were offered for sale online, advertised on Facebook Marketplace at "very low" prices.

The CCTV phase of the police investigation was ongoing, a police spokesman said.

"As you can imagine, there is a lot of footage to go through, so we are still working through this and we're unable to give any further update at this stage."

As the cars were unlocked, the offenders didn't need to break into them, Matt Srhoj, Counties Manukau Police West Area Commander, earlier said.

The thieves had gained entrance to the yard, near Auckland Airport, by climbing through a hole in the fence, he said.

Twenty-nine arrests have been made in relation to the burglary.

Of those, 14 people were prosecuted.

Srhoj said the value of the stolen cars was believed to be roughly between $10,000 and $30,000 each.

"It's a significant value. We treat all crime, particular burglary and vehicle crime, seriously but something of this magnitude obviously has quite an impact on the victim and we want to do the best we can for the victim."

Police have recovered 85 of the stolen vehicles. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The stolen vehicles were Holden Captivas, Mazda 3s or Suzuki Swifts that were unbranded, meaning they were not as easily identifiable as the company's distinctive green and purple campervans. However, some vans were also reported stolen.

The inspector said he hasn't seen a car theft of this scale during his career and earlier agreed it was "brazen" offending.

Jucy Rentals chief executive Tim Alpe said earlier said he was devastated by the theft, which could not have come at a worse time for the company.

"We're a big operation, but it's just devastating right now, when tourism's just been decimated," Alpe said.

"To have to go through this as well is just horrific."

