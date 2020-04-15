COMMENT:

Each year, the NZ Herald canvasses well-known brokers for their 'tips' for 2020. Similarly, the retail investor community does the same, drawing in about 200 individual investors to make their predictions for the upcoming

The picks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

What's happened?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The outcomes

Organisation quality

The market