Never in their worst dreams could New Zealand business leaders have imagined the havoc Covid-19 would wreak. As they try to wrestle chaos into some order, ANDREA FOX asked them how they're faring. Today Spark chief executive Jolie Hodson responds.

Describe the past month for you and your business.

Spark is a lifeline utility and we have a responsibility to operate at all Alert Levels, so we moved early to new ways of working that would ensure we could deliver this. Our essential services teams continue to operate from sites where needed, with strict health and safety protocols to protect them. But the vast majority of our teams are working from home. I'm very proud of how our team has leaned into supporting our customers and the community. Looking after each other and operating at a fast pace to adapt to the new challenges.

Our networks have seen a significant increase in usage since lockdown commenced, but have remained resilient off the back of sustained investment over a number of years. Because of the additional capacity we have available we have also been able to lift data caps for our customers who are on capped broadband plans, to ensure they remain connected.

What time have you been getting up and getting to bed during this time?

I'm up at 6am and using my saved commute time to walk locally each morning. My days are a lot longer and run into the weekends as we navigate through Covid-19.

Where in your house do you work?

I am working from my home office. It's well set up with great connectivity, the space and mostly the quiet I need to lead my team and business through this time.

How has the family reacted to you working at home?

We've been adjusting to our "new normal" with two teens, my husband Gareth and our two golden retrievers all at home. Managing the background activity in a busy household took a bit of balancing for us all in the first week of lockdown. We've seen some great multi-tasking as well – Gareth became my cameraman this week, helping to shoot a video to share with my team. It's all part of the learning experience!

"It is no longer good enough to plan for the future - we now have to plan for multiple futures," Spark chief executive Jolie Holdson says. Photo / Jason Oxenham

What's the biggest challenge about working from home?

Fortunately as a technology company we are well positioned to work and collaborate remotely, but I know our people are really missing being able to do this in person, as am I. We are social creatures after all! For many of our people who are parents we also recognise that working from home with small kids is challenging, and we have been proactively working with them to identify flexible working arrangements that will help during this time.

What has been your worst/most fearful moment/realisation in this crisis so far?

I've not been fearful as such. We need calm heads. My number one focus from the outset of this health crisis was making sure we're living up to our duty as an employer and prioritising the health and safety of our people.

Your biggest personal challenge so far?

Ensuring my parents have what they need to stay safe during this time, as they live in a different city and are in that more at-risk age category.

Your most valuable learning so far?

Almost overnight Covid-19 has fundamentally changed how we work, learn and connect as a country, and some of these shifts will be long-lasting, particularly the physical to digital transition. It is no longer good enough to plan for the future – we now have to plan for multiple futures.

Have you bought shares?

Not in the last few weeks, I have been more focused on my family and Spark to be honest.

Have you made time for exercise?

I do walk each morning. It's easier to fit in with no commute and its a good way to clear my head and prepare for the day.

What score between 1 and 10 do you give the Government's general performance in handling this crisis so far?

It doesn't feel right to provide a singular score for an issue so complex. I think the Government is working very hard to protect New Zealand from Covid-19, while also trying to provide as much certainty as possible to businesses and individuals in an entirely uncertain situation.

Your prediction for the lockdown duration?

There is little point in guessing and the Government will be guided by the medical experts in making this decision. For our part we are prepared to move between Alert Levels as needed.

