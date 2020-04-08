SIGN UP TO OUR COVID-19 NEWSLETTER.
Vodafone is set for an extended period as New Zealand's only 5G provider.

MBIE has quietly shelved the auction the first 5G spectrum auction, which Spark was relying on to hit its July 1 start-date

