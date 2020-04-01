With Covid-19 forcing Kiwis inside and many to work from home, employeers around the country have turned to the Zoom video chat app to stay connected.

But while it is mostly used for work purposes, people are getting creative with their profile and backgrounds to lighten the mood.

Now millions around the world are changing their background pictures to help hide the clutter inside their homes, some even pretending to be on a tropical holiday.

So, how do you do this in a bid to show off to your colleagues?

You need to make sure your system has the right requirements to change your Zoom background.

Avoid leaning back in your chair or rocking back in your chair otherwise others will notice breaks in your background.

Here's how you can transport yourself on holiday, while still being in the comfort of your own home.

Change your Zoom background on the desktop app

1. In the Zoom app, click your profile in the top right corner, and click Settings.

2. On the menu to the left, click Virtual Background.

3. You'll see a few default background options provided by Zoom, including an outer space scene or blades of grass. You can choose one of those by clicking on it, and it will automatically change your screen as well. There's also an option for if you have a green screen and want to use that.

4. If you want to upload a photo to use as your background, on the same Virtual Background Page, click the + icon next to where it says Choose Virtual Background. A box will pop up allowing you to upload a photo from your computer. Click on the one you want, and it will appear alongside the other pictures as an option for you to choose from.

5. To get rid of any photos you upload, tap the X in their top left corner

Change your Zoom background on the mobile app

1. When you log into your account and join a meeting, tap the three dots at the bottom right of the screen to open the More menu.

2. Tap Virtual Background.

3. Select a background from the default options, or upload your own.

