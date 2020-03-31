Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says supermarkets will be closed as usual on Good Friday but will be open on Easter Sunday.

Ardern made the announcement during her daily update on the coronavirus pandemic and New Zealand's lockdown.

The Covid-19 committee's decision on Easter Trading was based on the need for staff to rest and for supermarkets to restock, but also that people needed access to essential food.

They also wanted to ensure people didn't panic buy.

Any employee who objected to working on Easter Sunday wouldn't have to work.

Ardern urged everyone to be kind to the supermarket workers.

Community newspapers to still be published

Ardern said Kiwis needed to have on-going access to different media voices so the Government has reversed the decision that community and non-daily newspapers are non-essential during the lockdown.

However, delivery would have to be through already existing channels.

Kiwis in Australia

Speaking about Kiwis in Australia now being able to access welfare, she said she was pleased they were being acknowledged for their contribution to the economy across the Tasman.

Ardern spoke with Australian PM Scott Morrison yesterday morning.

Ideally, she would like to see access to welfare continue beyond the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ardern said extending the national state of emergency was vital to the country's response to the virus.

Earlier this afternoon, it was announced there are 48 new confirmed and 10 probable Covid-19 coronavirus cases in New Zealand, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield says.

This brings the total number of cases to 647 since the start of the pandemic.

Bloomfield said while there had been a drop in the number, he didn't think that it reflected a drop in the number of cases. The expectation was still that the number of cases would continue to rise.

Seventy-four people with coronavirus have since recovered, he said.

Fourteen people are in hospital - two people are in a stable condition in intensive care units.

Bloomfield said there was still a strong link to overseas travel and contact with already confirmed cases.

Clusters would be investigated and contact-traced, he said.