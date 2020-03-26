Auckland Airport advises travellers to stock up on necessities before heading to the terminal.

People wanting to pick up or drop off friends and family (provided this is consistent with the Government's self-isolation requirements) are encouraged to stay outside the terminal and make use of the two hours' free carparking.

Many retail stores, cafes and restaurants are now closed.

There are usually more than 100 retail and food and beverage outlets located inside the domestic and international terminals at Auckland Airport, but only a minimal number of stores remain open.

The open outlets are:

• Take Home, a convenience store on the ground floor of the landside public arrivals area. Only essential goods and basics such as limited supermarket items, personal care goods and pre-packaged food and drinks will be available

•The Juicery, located post security 'airside'. This will provide pre-packaged food and drink under reduced operating hours.

• New Zealand Health and Beauty', located 'airside'. The store provides a basic range of personal well-being and travel essentials like to those found in a pharmacy - including nappies, personal sanitary items, masks and sanitiser.

"We know this has been an incredibly stressful time for travellers trying to sort out flights as border changes come into effect around the world. The last thing we want is for people to be caught unprepared and unaware of the recent changes at the terminals," said Richard Barker, general manager retail and commercial.

"To help contain the spread of the virus, there will be only minimal options available airside at the international terminal to ensure travellers have access to food and drinks. So it's really important that travellers plan ahead if they can and consider carefully what they will need before coming to the terminal."

The airport was working with retailers to determine what options there might be for limited services at the domestic terminal.

"Auckland Airport is focused on maintaining its runway operation so Kiwis can get home and travellers can get to where they need to be, and we are supportive of any moves to protect New Zealand from the spread of Covid-19," said Barker.

The airport is also reminding passengers of requirements for anything they take through security screening at the international terminal:

Travellers are allowed to take food, including baby food, airside at Auckland Airport.

However, the following is not allowed:

•Food with a high liquid content: Cream, oil, soup, foods in sauces,, stew, honey, seafood in liquid, syrup or anything else with a similar consistency

•Food that is spreadable: Butter, margarine, sandwich spreads, jam, paste,

powders and salts

•Empty drink bottles are permitted as there are water fountains available.

There has also been a range of flight and transport-related developments impacting travellers at Auckland Airport this week. They include:

The SkyBus service to Auckland Airport will not be operating. The 380 bus service will continue to run. Taxis and rideshare services are classed as essential services and will continue to operate.

Scott Tasker, the airport's general manager aeronautical commercial, says travellers should not come to the airport hoping to purchase a ticket.

"The international terminal is really busy at the moment, and we are working hard to encourage social distancing inside the building. The only people who can come inside the international terminal are those with a valid passport and proof of a confirmed ticket to fly.''

Airline desks inside the terminal are not selling tickets. Travellers wanting to purchase tickets should do so by phone or internet to contact their airline, a travel agent or their travel insurance company.

"If all other options are exhausted, travellers should contact their country's embassy, High Commission or consulate for assistance."

New Zealand's borders were closed to transit passengers last night.

Auckland Airport last year handled more than 1 million transit passengers last year although that number had been plunging as international flights are scaled back.

The airport warns Dubai and Singapore have cancelled access to transit for all travellers.

International travellers will not be permitted to board flights at Auckland Airport if their journey requires transit to a connecting flight at Dubai Airport or Singapore Changi Airport.

It also reminds all arriving international passengers (including New Zealand residents) will need to self-isolate for 14 days before travelling to their final destination in New Zealand.

